Endeavour Silver (EXK) Shares Up 2.8%

Endeavour Silver Co. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.28. 195,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,358,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The company has a market cap of $365.89 million, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of -0.04.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.87%. research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $122,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,698,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 81,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 372,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 99,065 shares in the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.