State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.18 Million Stake in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Americas by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 470,833 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Enel Americas by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,660,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Enel Americas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,678,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Enel Americas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Enel Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,055,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Enel Americas traded down $0.10, hitting $9.32, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,603. Enel Americas SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This is a boost from Enel Americas’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers.

