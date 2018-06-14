KBC Group NV Acquires 20,201 Shares of Enel Chile SA – (ENIC)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,201 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

Shares of Enel Chile traded up $0.03, hitting $5.29, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,135. Enel Chile SA – has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

