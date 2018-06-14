Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

EFOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Energy Focus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.06. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 4.24% of Energy Focus worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.