Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $61,500.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 30,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $61,800.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,400 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $10,800.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 22,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $44,220.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 20,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 30,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $60,300.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 30,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

On Thursday, May 3rd, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 14,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $28,140.00.

On Wednesday, April 18th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $20,200.00.

Energy Fuels traded down $0.05, reaching $2.05, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 9,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,484. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Fuels stock. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 578,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of Energy Fuels as of its most recent SEC filing.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

