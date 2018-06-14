Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at $5,525,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 1,748.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 37,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR traded down $0.11, reaching $76.31, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,229,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,931,398. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

