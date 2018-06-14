Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,382 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLE. Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 5,729,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,062 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 3,168,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 628,784 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,240,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,062,000 after buying an additional 1,034,768 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,072,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,463,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after buying an additional 370,372 shares during the period.

XLE stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

