EnerSys (ENS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “EnerSys has trumped estimates thrice over the trailing four quarters. The company’s dominant position in the lead-acid battery market, diligent cost reduction efforts and financial health add to its strength. Going forward, we believe that positive industry trend and strong sales of products, like lead chargers and battery management systems, will drive growth of Motive business. EnerSys’ long-term growth drivers include higher demand for premium products, robust prospects in Asia as well as strategic product launches. However, the company’s earnings are being hurt by a steep rise in commodity costs, particularly lead. To combat the lead price rise, EnerSys has already initiated price increases but it’s taking longer than expected to fully offset the rising commodity costs. Also, the company’s shares have yielded a sharp negative return over the past six months, much worse than the industry.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,982. EnerSys has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,462,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in EnerSys by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,700,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,731,000 after acquiring an additional 376,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EnerSys by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,673,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,551,000 after acquiring an additional 290,845 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,895,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EnerSys by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,005 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

