Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 10,427 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,171,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,231,000 after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,770,000 after purchasing an additional 313,441 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,727,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,057,000 after purchasing an additional 129,205 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 986,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup traded up $0.54, reaching $94.86, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 320,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,808. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.97 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.16.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. ValuEngine raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

In other AptarGroup news, Director King W. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $4,664,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $2,299,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,457.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

