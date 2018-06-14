Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $810,000 Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,658 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AES were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,420,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AES by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,578,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,566,000 after buying an additional 786,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AES by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,839,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,737,000 after purchasing an additional 431,291 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in AES by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,695,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,282 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AES by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,688,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 365,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES traded up $0.05, hitting $13.18, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,081,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AES’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

