Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.06 million. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $6.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 27,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,094. The stock has a market cap of $544.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 17,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,403,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,319 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 812,493 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 368,907 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

