Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys 11,655 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,744,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 2.6% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.91% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $483,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.54 per share, with a total value of $605,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,676,026.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities set a $27.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners traded down $0.06, reaching $28.81, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,560. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

