Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Raised by Analyst

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Sunday, May 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.53. 2,620,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 7th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total transaction of $103,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $158,948.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,801,167.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,028 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in EOG Resources by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 28,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

