EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at $80,114,000.

iShares S&P 500 Index opened at $279.87 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 1-year low of $241.58 and a 1-year high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

