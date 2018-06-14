EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $875,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

IWF opened at $147.11 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index has a fifty-two week low of $117.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

