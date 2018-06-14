EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF opened at $143.88 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $146.87.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

