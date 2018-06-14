EQT (EQT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EQT (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.60. EQT reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of EQT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.73 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

NYSE EQT opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EQT has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

