Timothy James Wilson Sells 200 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) insider Timothy James Wilson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

Timothy James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Timothy James Wilson sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00.

Equitable Group traded up C$0.21, hitting C$58.18, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 24,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,193. Equitable Group Inc. has a one year low of C$51.50 and a one year high of C$72.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$77.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.25.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

