Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Boston Private Financial traded down $0.15, hitting $16.95, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 227,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Private Financial news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $118,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,933.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah F. Kuenstner sold 7,500 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $542,118. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.