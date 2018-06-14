Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Trimmed by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,377 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $64,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 20th. Argus downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.85.

In related news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $149,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,199.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,483. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $76.47 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th were given a $0.7172 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

