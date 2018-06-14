Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,979 Shares of Equity Residential (EQR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Equity Residential worth $141,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 339.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,212,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,761 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 80.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,907,000 after buying an additional 1,591,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $65,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,872,000 after buying an additional 768,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,708,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,935,000 after buying an additional 744,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Altshuler sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $316,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,048. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.90. 104,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,742. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.21). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $633.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

