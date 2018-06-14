Alvin O. Sabo Sells 1,400 Shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (ESP) Stock

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Director Alvin O. Sabo sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $39,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

