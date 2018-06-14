ETHLend (LEND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $401,471.00

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, ETHLend has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One ETHLend token can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Radar Relay and Binance. ETHLend has a total market capitalization of $38.01 million and approximately $401,471.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHLend alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003649 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00614602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00223780 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00094596 BTC.

About ETHLend

ETHLend’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,422,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bibox, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ETHLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETHLend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.