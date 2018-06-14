ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 5,169 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 659,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 54,830 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 67,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 42,698 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

CS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.68. 1,857,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,525. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Societe Generale raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

