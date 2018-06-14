ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 2,722 Shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 71,848 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after buying an additional 129,988 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock alerts:

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 10,000 shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 16,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $367,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,463 shares in the company, valued at $756,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock traded up $1.09, hitting $25.50, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 5,013,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,579. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $27.92.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Receive News & Ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.