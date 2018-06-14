ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 3,125 Shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BT Group traded up $0.30, reaching $14.20, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,094,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.92. BT Group plc has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $21.16.

BT Group (NYSE:BT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. BT Group had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 8.64%. equities research analysts expect that BT Group plc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.711 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. This is an increase from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. BT Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.93.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers and the online BT Shop, as well as through Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages.

