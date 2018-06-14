ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 2,772 Shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syntel were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syntel by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 117,309 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syntel by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 115,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Syntel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Syntel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

SYNT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.43. 359,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,401. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Syntel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter. Syntel had a negative return on equity of 504.52% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Syntel, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNT. Wellington Shields downgraded Syntel from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Syntel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Syntel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other news, insider Murlidhar Reddy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $132,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $200,710. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Syntel Profile

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

