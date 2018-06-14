5,332 Shares in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,332 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.59. 896,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,832. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.60, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.00. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $63.21.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $113.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.74 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, insider Michael R. Haske sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $367,148.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,083,244 shares in the company, valued at $65,081,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $4,429,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,072 shares of company stock worth $13,904,094. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paylocity from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paylocity to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paylocity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

