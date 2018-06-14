Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Etsy worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Etsy has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Etsy to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

