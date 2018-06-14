Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

Media stories about Euronav (NYSE:EURN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Euronav earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 44.833147531426 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

EURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Euronav opened at $9.20 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 0.62. Euronav has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Euronav had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. equities analysts predict that Euronav will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

