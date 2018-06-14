UBS Group Analysts Give Euronext Amsterdam (EPA:ENX) a €51.00 Price Target

Euronext Amsterdam (EPA:ENX) received a €51.00 ($59.30) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

ENX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Euronext Amsterdam and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Euronext Amsterdam and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Euronext Amsterdam traded up €0.10 ($0.12), hitting €60.45 ($70.29), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 63,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,749. Euronext Amsterdam has a one year low of €39.37 ($45.78) and a one year high of €61.35 ($71.34).

Euronext Amsterdam Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

