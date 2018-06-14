Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,970 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 62,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 5.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $65.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

In related news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $981,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $303,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

