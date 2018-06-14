5,401 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $243,583.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,965,534. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips opened at $69.62 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $71.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

