Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,982 HSBC (HSBC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC opened at $49.30 on Thursday. HSBC has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSBC. ValuEngine downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

