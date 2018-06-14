Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Bought by Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4,165.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESRX. Swedbank bought a new stake in Express Scripts in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,016,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Express Scripts during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,568,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,782,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,400 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Express Scripts during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,843,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,571,000 after purchasing an additional 835,464 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESRX. Barclays cut their price target on Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $91.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair downgraded Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ESRX opened at $81.77 on Thursday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

