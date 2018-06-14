Family Management Corp Has $3.36 Million Holdings in American Express (AXP)

Family Management Corp lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.5% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 83,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $889,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,706.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 33,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $3,395,939.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,936 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,400. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on American Express from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

NYSE AXP opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. American Express has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $103.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

