Tyme Technologies Inc (TYME) Shares Bought by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Family Management Corp owned 0.14% of Tyme Technologies worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 180,620 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 923.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of Tyme Technologies opened at $3.38 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company has a co-development agreement with the University of California San Francisco to evaluate SM-88 therapy in prostate cancer.

