Family Management Corp Buys Shares of 77,000 Mattersight Corp (MATR)

Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Mattersight Corp (NASDAQ:MATR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Family Management Corp owned 0.23% of Mattersight as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattersight in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattersight by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattersight by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,299,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 176,282 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mattersight in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,205,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattersight alerts:

MATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Mattersight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattersight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Mattersight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Mattersight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.70 to $3.32 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.04.

Mattersight stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.63. Mattersight Corp has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

About Mattersight

Mattersight Corporation provides behavioral analytics services in the United States. The company provides predictive behavioral routing and workstyle, performance management, quality assurance, predictive analytics, and marketing managed services. It serves companies in the healthcare, insurance, financial service, technology, telecommunication, cable, utility, education, hospitality, and government industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Mattersight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattersight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.