Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, May 19th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $49.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal traded down $0.23, hitting $52.79, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,292. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Fastenal had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 76.68%.

In other news, insider James C. Jansen sold 29,758 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,562,592.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Holden Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,155 shares of company stock worth $211,378. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.