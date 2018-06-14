Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Deutsche Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Share Price

News articles about Deutsche Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deutsche Municipal Income Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.4993420537577 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:KTF opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Deutsche Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th.

