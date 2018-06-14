AES (NYSE:AES) Given Media Impact Score of 0.33

Press coverage about AES (NYSE:AES) has been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AES earned a news impact score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.49878876467 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of AES traded up $0.05, reaching $13.18, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 7,081,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,122,218. AES has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. research analysts predict that AES will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on AES and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

