Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Artio Global Investors (ART) Share Price

Media headlines about Artio Global Investors (NYSE:ART) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Artio Global Investors earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.8230341228216 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Artio Global Investors remained flat at $$3.82 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com.

About Artio Global Investors

Artio Global Investors Inc (Investors) is an asset management company. Investors provide investment management services to institutional and mutual fund clients. The Company also offers select group of other equity and fixed income strategies, including High Grade Fixed Income, High Yield, International Equity and Global Equity.

