Enzymotec (ENZY) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Enzymotec (NASDAQ:ENZY) has been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enzymotec earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.3330013198675 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Enzymotec remained flat at $$11.85 during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Enzymotec has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Enzymotec Company Profile

Enzymotec Ltd. is a nutritional ingredients and medical foods company. The Company’s technologies, research expertise and clinical validation process enables it to develop solutions across a range of products. The Company operates in two segments: Nutrition segment and VAYA Pharma segment. Both of the Company’s segments offer a range of products that leverage its lipid-related offerings.

