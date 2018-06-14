Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $51.51 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $51,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $24,679,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,770,739.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.74, for a total value of $485,204.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,767 shares of company stock worth $77,995,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.22.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical traded up $5.05, reaching $495.52, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 1,058,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,740. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.35 and a twelve month high of $496.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.37. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

