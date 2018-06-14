Fayez Sarofim & Co Raises Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,181,723 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,119 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.07% of Anheuser Busch Inbev worth $129,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,016 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $669,027,000 after buying an additional 178,209 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,597,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $624,449,000 after acquiring an additional 529,519 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,856,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $318,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,055 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,666,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $297,424,000 after purchasing an additional 156,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,261,184 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,258,000 after purchasing an additional 783,554 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $106.68 to $98.72 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.19 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.59.

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,643. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $91.70 and a one year high of $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a $2.4784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Anheuser Busch Inbev’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.85. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.83%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.