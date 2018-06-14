Target Co. (TGT) Holdings Lowered by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,808 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.05% of Target worth $19,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,654,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $695,229,000 after purchasing an additional 916,178 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Target by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,405,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,187,000 after acquiring an additional 610,674 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,098,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,002,000 after purchasing an additional 452,349 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,332. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $79.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.42 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $95.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $93.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

In other Target news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 118,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $8,211,535.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,999.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,287,710 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

