Prudential Financial Inc. Has $8.14 Million Position in FBL Financial Group (FFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of FBL Financial Group worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,922,000 after acquiring an additional 53,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

NYSE FFG opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.78. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $59.75 and a one year high of $83.65.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 26.03%. sell-side analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

FBL Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

