Federated Investors Inc. PA Grows Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 146.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,100 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.22% of Murphy Oil worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,822,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,861,000 after acquiring an additional 362,511 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,601,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,942,000 after acquiring an additional 897,601 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,096,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,521,000 after acquiring an additional 287,732 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 102,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.31 and a beta of 2.30. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $35.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $585.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -769.23%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

