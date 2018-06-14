SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,868,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 14.66% of SCYNEXIS worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCYX opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SCYNEXIS Inc has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 9,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCYX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

