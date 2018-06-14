Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $1.09 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $155.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.81.

ECL stock opened at $144.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 491,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.83 per share, for a total transaction of $67,251,808.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

